Mumbai: All eyes are currently on the upcoming reality show The 50, which is all set to premiere on February 1. Hosted by Farah Khan, the show will feature 50 contestants from the entertainment, social media and sports industries.

The 50 has already grabbed attention with its interesting promos. After weeks of speculation around the contestant lineup, the makers have now officially begun announcing the confirmed participants.

Karan Patel, 1st confirmed contestant

Popular Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been revealed as the first confirmed contestant. Announcing his participation, Karan wrote, “Ek sher ko dusre sher ka bulava aaya hai… excitement bhi hai… aur sawaal bhi.”

Faisal Shaikh joins The 50

The second confirmed contestant is social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu. Confirming the news, he shared, “Ticket haath mein, luck apne saath hai, yeh ticket bas ek naye adventure ki shuruaat hai!”

The 50 contestants list

Meanwhile, as per sources, Archana Gautam, Divya Agarwal, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Chahat Pandey are also confirmed to participate, with their official announcements expected soon.

Unveiled during the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, The 50 promises a unique game-based format. According to JioHotstar’s Alok Jain, 50 celebrities will be locked together in a single setting and will compete in a series of tasks across 50 episodes, with eliminations after each challenge until one winner remains.

Adding an interactive twist, viewers will play a key role in the show. Fans can support contestants and even place predictions on potential winners, with correct guesses allowing them to share in the prize money.

The 50 will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors from February 1.