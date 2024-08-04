Farewell hosted by NRI community in Jeddah to departing CG Shahid Alam

Jeddah: A warm and emotional farewell with anecdotes and messages of love was given to outgoing Indian Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam here on Friday, August 2.

Various Indian Community organisations together hosted the farewell reception where prominent NRIs hailed the consul general for his pivotal role in cementing the cordial ties between the Indian mission and the community. The community leaders acknowledged his endeavour to address the grievances of the workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Shahid Alam said that the NRI community is an important pillar in public diplomacy and NRIs in the Jeddah region are pragmatic and supportive.

He added that it was effective support of the Diaspora that the Indian Consulate successfully conducted Operation Kaveri, an evacuation operation of Indian nationals from war-torn Sudan. He also highlighted the services of Indian Community volunteers during the Haj.

“The spacious auditorium hall in the new consulate premises will strengthen the community activities”, Shahid Alam said.

The diplomat also told the audience that to shrink time in processing death cases, the Consulate has adopted a digital module in the issuance of NOC for death cases. Shahid Alam highlighted that it has expedited the last rites of the deceased.

Hailing services rendered to destitute Indians, Mallesham, President of SATA, a leading Telugu community organization in the Kingdom, expressed gratitude for streamlining the exit process for Huroob notified Indian nationals which was a contentious issue for a long time.

Prominent community member Zakariya Biladi hailed the efforts of Shahid Alam in retrieving the excess Haj charges to the tune of Rs. 75 crores for the first time.

India Forum President Feroz, IPWF President Ayub Hakim, SIBN’s Aziz Rub, Urdu Academy President Hafez Abdul Salam, Hakeem Parakkal of OICC, CM Abdul Rahman of Navodaya, Mirza Qudrat of Saudi Business and Cultural Forum, Shamim Kouser of Khake Taiba Trust, KTA Muneer, Siraj of Jeddah Tamil Sangam among others also spoke on the occasion.

A group of Tamil Nadu girls performed traditional dances and Asim Zeeshan was the master of ceremony.

According to organisers, it was the maiden event by the Indian community in Port City where more than 45 various community organisations joined to host a farewell dinner.