Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s farmhouse wedding: All details inside

Mumbai: Bollywood head-over-heels in love couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who are in a strong relationship for a while now, are all set to tie knot on February 21. Latest report by ETimes confirmed that the couple will have a registered court marriage following which there will be an intimate function.

The private wedding function will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of only close friends and families. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions.

Javed Akhtar confirms

Speaking to ETimes, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Javed said that it will be an intimate ceremony. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).”

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Dating Timeline

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar started dating in 2018. They are often seen spending quality time with each other and have also been spotted together at various events. Their Instagram posts speaks the bond they share with each other. Check them out below.

Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters – Shakya and Akira.