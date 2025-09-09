Farmer attempts suicide in Telangana in front of tehsildar; officer stares at phone

Hyderabad: A farmer in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district tried to kill himself on Tuesday, September 9, by consuming poison in front of the tahsildar officer.

The officer remained unperturbed.

Gajjala Krishnaiah from Vadyala village in Midjil mandal had come to the tahsildar’s office over a land issue.

A video of the frustrated farmer complaining to officer Puli Raju and the latter’s unempathetic reaction has emerged on social media. “The land should be given to me or else I will kill myself by consuming this pesticide,” he is heard saying in the video, and demands action.

As Krishnaiah takes out the bottle, officer Raju stares at his phone, unfazed.

Others present in the office stop Krishnaiah and console him.

In March this year, another farmer attempted suicide as he was unable to repay the loan. Gouni Venkanna from Nalgonda district had a loan of Rs. 1,60,000 from the Co-operative Bank. Unable to bear the constant harassment from bank officials, he tried to consume a pesticide can inside the bank premises. He was saved at the nick of time.