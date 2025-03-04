Telangana farmer attempts suicide over loan repayment in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A farmer in Telangana’s Nalgonda district tried to attempt suicide on Tuesday, March 4 after being harassed by bank employees for loan repayment.

The farmer, identified as Gouni Venkanna, is a resident of G Yadavalli village of Kanagallu mandal of Nalgonda district. He has a loan of Rs. 1,60,000 from the Co-operative Bank. Since the loan was not repaid, bank authorities planted flags on Venkanna’s farm last week.

On Tuesday, the bank officials visited the farmer’s home and threatened to take his land if the loan was not repaid. Following the incident, a humiliated Venkanna penned a suicide note and attempted to die by consuming pesticide.

The farmer was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

In a similar case, a 48-year-old Telangana farmer died by suicide by consuming poison at a bank in Adilabad on January 18, allegedly unable to pay his mounting debts.

The deceased farmer, Jadav Deva Rao, was a farmer from Saidapur in Bela Mandal of Adilabad.

His suicide was captured on CCTV. The Telangana farmer entered the ICICI bank where he had loans and consumed pesticide from a canister. According to Adilabad police, the farmer had a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh.

The bank manager was reportedly harassing Rao after he defaulted on two loan instalments of Rs 25,000 each that he had taken by pledging five acres of land he owned.

The farmer is survived by his wife and a son. Police have booked a case and started an investigation.