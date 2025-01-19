One more Telangana farmer dies suicide, second case in 24 hours

Hyderabad: In yet another case of farmer suicide in Telangana, a 40-year-old died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Adilabad district on Sunday, January 19. He had consumed pesticide on January 12.

The deceased was identified as Rathod Gokul from Lingojiguda Thanda in Utnoor mandal. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad but was later shifted to RIMS-Adilabad on Saturday where he died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased was a cotton farmer and cultivated cotton on rented land. After incurring a loss in farming, Gokul took a loan that he reportedly could not repay and was distressed. The exact loan amount is not known.

When Siasat.com tried to contact Utnoor police regarding details of the case, there was no response.

This is the second farmer suicide within 24 hours in Telangana. Previously, a 48-year-old farmer died by suicide after he consumed a pesticide inside a bank in Adilabad. The deceased was identified as Jadav Deva Rao, a farmer from Saidapur in Bela Mandal.

In a disturbing CCTV visual that emerged online, the Telangana farmer is seen entering the bank where he had loans and consuming pesticide from a canister. According to Adilabad police, the farmer had a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh with the local ICICI bank branch.

Govt responsible for Telangana farmer suicides: KTR

‘This is nothing but a murder committed by the government,’ Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said, as he expressed deep anguish over Rao’s suicide.

“This is not a suicide; it is a murder committed by the Revanth-led government. The farmers of Telangana view it as such,” KTR said.

The Sircilla MLA urged the Congress government to immediately waive off all farmer loans in the state, and ensure no more farmers’ suicides happen in Telangana.



