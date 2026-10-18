Farmer dies of electric shock in Telangana’s Cherla mandal

Strong winds and rain on Saturday night caused electricity distribution lines to snap and fall into agricultural fields on the outskirts of the village.

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Illustration of a person experiencing an electric shock, symbolizing electrocution accident.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old farmer died after coming into contact with a live electricity wire in his agricultural field at GP Palli village in Cherla mandal on Sunday, October 18.

The deceased who is identified as P Ramana Reddy had gone to his farm on Sunday morning when he accidentally stepped into contact with a fallen live wire. He suffered a severe electric shock and died at the spot.

According to sources, strong winds and rain on Saturday night caused electricity distribution lines to snap and fall into agricultural fields on the outskirts of the village.

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After villagers informed them about the incident, local police reached the village and began an investigation.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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