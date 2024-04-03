Karnataka farmer digs up pond to quench thirsty animals, tackle water crisis

Haveri: In the heart of Hurulikoppi village in Savanur taluk of Haveri district, a beacon of hope has emerged amidst the parched lands, transforming Prakash Barki into a local hero affectionately known as the “waterman.” Prakash’s remarkable endeavour revolves around a humble yet indispensable resource: water.

Driven by a deep-seated commitment to serve his community, Prakash embarked on a visionary mission to address the acute water scarcity plaguing his village. Amidst the backdrop of dwindling water sources and dried-up reservoirs, he took it upon himself to carve out a solution that would benefit not just humans but also the wildlife and livestock struggling for survival.

At the heart of Prakash’s initiative stands a testament to ingenuity and compassion, he meticulously crafted, a water tank. Stretching 30 feet in length and 5 feet in width, this canal, nestled within his farmland, serves as a lifeline for the thirsty souls traversing the arid terrain. Drawing water from a nearby tube well, Prakash ensures a steady supply of this precious resource to quench the parched throats of both humans and animals alike.

Also Read Will join BJP, says Karnataka MP Sumalatha Ambareesh

The impact of Prakash’s water tank reverberates far and wide across the region, extending its reach to neighbouring villages like Tondur Kalalakonda and Tuchalli. Here, shepherds and farmers, confronted with the dire reality of water scarcity, find solace in the oasis that Prakash has painstakingly created.

The tank becomes a water hub, where both, domestic and wild animals like wolves, jackals, rabbits, and peacocks converge to partake in its life-giving waters.

“I know the pain of thirsty, dumb animals who cannot ask for water. Hence I did this to serve them,” he told Siasat.com.

Prakash’s journey as a waterman began with a simple borewell drilled on his land, allocated to him by the government. However, spurred by the earnest pleas of fellow villagers and passing shepherds, he took a step further, transforming his farm into a sanctuary of sorts for the parched souls wandering the countryside.

His altruistic gesture has garnered widespread appreciation from his peers and neighbours, who express gratitude for his unwavering dedication to ensuring a continuous supply of water.

As Prakash diligently tends to his farm and the water tank, his actions epitomize the spirit of community service and selflessness, serving as a beacon of hope for a brighter, hydrated future in the parched lands of Haveri district.