Farmer spots leopard in Kamareddy district, panic prevails

Hyderabad: A leopard sighting on the outskirts of Venkampally village in Nagireddypet mandal of Kamareddy district caused alarm among residents on Monday, August 31, prompting the Forest Department to conduct a field inspection of the area.

Farmer Satyanarayana spotted the animal while walking to his agricultural field on the village outskirts in the morning, Forest Range Officer Vasudeva Rao said. He turned back immediately and alerted the other residents.

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Leopard moved towards hillock

Several villagers went to the spot to verify the sighting and reportedly saw the leopard move towards a nearby hillock before it disappeared into the surrounding area. They then informed the Forest Department, whose officials reached the location to trace the animal’s movement and assess the situation.

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Vasudeva Rao advised residents of Venkampally and neighbouring areas to stay alert, particularly while going into agricultural fields or venturing close to the hillock.

Meanwhile, villagers have asked the Forest Department to install a cage and take steps to capture the leopard, citing concern over its movement near human habitation and farmland.