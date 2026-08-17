Leopard cub found dead in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

The cub was reportedly six to eight months old.

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A dead cub found in Amrabad Tiger Reserve
A dead cub found in Amrabad Tiger Rerve limits.

Hyderabad: A leopard cub was found dead on the Srisailam road inside the Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Sunday, August 16, forest officials said.

The cub, reportedly aged six to eight months, was discovered near the Gundam checkpost, the entry point for safari vehicles into the reserve. Officials said the area sees frequent movement of wild animals.

No external injuries were found on the carcass, and the cause of death remains unknown. A postmortem examination is yet to be conducted.

Subhan Bakery

A video shared on social media shows the cub’s body lying in the bushes.

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