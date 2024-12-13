Farmer suicides: Telangana HC issues issues notices to 4 district collectors

The court is seeking explanations for the failure to disburse ex-gratia payments to the families of farmers who committed suicide due to agrarian distress.

Published: 13th December 2024
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the district collectors of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Janagaon, and Adilabad in a contempt case.

The court is seeking explanations for the failure to disburse ex-gratia payments to the families of farmers who died by suicide due to agrarian distress.

This decision came during a hearing led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar, in response to a contempt petition filed by B Kondal Reddy of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, which accused the state of neglecting the issue despite officials having identified at least 60 valid cases for compensation.

The petition highlights that the promised amount of Rs 6 lakh has not been paid, despite a prior order from the High Court mandating such payments.

The court has given the involved officials four weeks to respond to these allegations.

