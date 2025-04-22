Farmers in Telangana block roads in Sircilla over paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Farmers in Telangana’s Sircilla district protested over paddy procurement issues on Tuesday, April 22. They alleged that the procurement centers aren’t procuring paddy from them.

“The IKP centers have not been procuring paddy for a month. We have approached the tehsildar and collector and raised a complaint with them. However no action has been taken,” a farmer from Sircilla told the media.

The protestors raised concern regarding poor transport system, which is also reportedly causing problems for paddy procurement. They said that each farmer currently has 200 bags of paddy with them.

Several farmers across Telangana have been raising concerns over paddy procurement for quite some time. In November 2024, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed designated special officers to take necessary steps to complete paddy procurement in the state.

Various IAS officers were appointed with to oversee the paddy procurement process and conduct efficient implementation of important government schemes and development programs for farmers in Telangana

Farmers in Telangana to get Rs 500 bonus for fine rice

Telangana civil supplies minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy had announced the government will provide a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine paddy in addition to the minimum support price by the Union government.

The minister also said that farmers achieved a record paddy production of 150 lakh metric tons and that the state government has implemented extensive procurement measures to support the state’s paddy cultivators.