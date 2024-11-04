Telangana CM directs special IAS officers to streamline paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, November 4, directed designated special officers to take necessary steps to complete paddy procurement in the state.

The state government has appointed various IAS officers with additional responsibilities to oversee the paddy procurement process and conduct efficient implementation of important government schemes and development programs for the farmers.

The IAS officers have been delegated regionally based on the old districts of the state. The officers for each region are:

Krishna Aditya – Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

RV Karnan – Karimnagar, Jagtyal, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla districts

Anita Ramachandran – Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongiri , Suryapet districts

Dr. A Sharat – Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts

D. Divya – Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts

Ravi – Mahbubnagar, Narayanapet, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts

T. Vinaya Krishna Reddy – Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad Districts

Harichandana Dasari – Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts

K. Surendra Mohan – Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts

CM Revanth Reddy directed the officials to speed up paddy procurement by conducting field visits at the purchase centers, and address as well as resolve any grievances of the farmers.

Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine paddy

State agriculture minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the government will provide a Rs 500 bonus per quintal for fine paddy in addition to the minimum support price by the Union government.

The minister also said the state achieved a record paddy production of 150 lakh metric tonnes and that the state government has implemented extensive procurement measures to support the state’s paddy cultivators.