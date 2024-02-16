Farmers’ march: Security at Shambhu border

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th February 2024 6:04 pm IST
Patiala: Farmers prepare food for themselves at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers's 'Delhi Chalo' protest, near Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Several farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Security personnel stand guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, near Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Several farmers’ unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Security personnel guard at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers’s ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, near Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Several farmers’ unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Security personnel stand guard as brick bats and stones lie on the road at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, near Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Several farmers’ unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today. (PTI Photo)
Patiala: Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, near Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Several farmers’ unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike today. (PTI Photo)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 16th February 2024 6:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button