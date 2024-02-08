Farmers protest in Delhi: Massive traffic jams as cops screen vehicles at border

New Delhi: Massive traffic jams were witnessed on the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday as police personnel were deployed to check vehicles after a protest called by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.

Motorists spent hours in the crawling traffic as the police personnel with heavy equipment were on alert to restrict movement on the road at the Delhi-Noida borders near Mayur Vihar, as the farmers tried to enter the national capital.

A senior Delhi Police officer at the border said that traffic was allowed but, if needed, the road will be blocked completely.

“As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police is dealing with them and hopefully they will not enter Delhi,” he said.

Long queues of vehicles choked the roads as several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were stuck in the jam at Sarita Vihar, officials said.

“I am headed to Agra and cannot change route now because this is the only way which will take me to the highway. It’s not clear how much time it will take as the traffic is very slow,” said motorist Raj Sharma.

A heavy traffic jam was reported on the Delhi-Noida highway as well, officials said.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the national capital, especially on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in view of the protests by farmers, officials added.

At the Delhi-Noida border, heavy police force was deployed. Heavy duty bulldozers, backhoe machines, Vikraant logistic vehicles, riot control vehicles and water cannons were parked strategically to meet any eventuality in case farmers reached there.

Around 150 farmers have been stopped near the Mahamaya flyover in Noida by the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said.

Alternative traffic arrangements have been made and commuters were advised to avoid certain roads.

“Heavy security arrangements have been made in different border entry points in the national capital. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” a senior police officer said.

Another police officer said that heavy security forces have already been deployed along with paramilitary forces to maintain law and order.

Pickets and barricades were installed on the border areas connecting Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, he added.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, heavy traffic is expected on the routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Ghazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara and Loni borders on Thursday.

Commuters have been asked to avoid or plan their journey accordingly.

Ahead of the protests in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed Section 144 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers’ movement on tractors.

Farmer groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023, with demands for greater compensation and developed plots against their lands acquired by the local development authorities in the past.