Farmers spill blood on fields after Revanth sparks outrage

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the drought-like conditions facing farmers this Kharif season have triggered a sharp backlash from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with the party terming his comments abusive and demanding an apology.

At a press conference on Monday, July 13, Reddy was asked about the poor rainfall this season, the shortage of irrigation water and the BRS’ persistent demand, led by working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, to open the Kannepalli pump house to avert a drought.

Responding to the question, Reddy launched a blistering attack on the two BRS leaders. “Ask them (KTR and Harish Rao) to go there (Kaleshwaram) and jump into the water, tying a stone to themselves. We will lose the ‘Shani’ (bad luck). They have committed sins and are roaming around, lying to people. This is unfortunate. KCR is ashamed and is in the farmhouse. These (KTR and Harish Rao) are shameless,” he said.

He went on to add, “If you cut them (BRS leaders) and spill their blood on the farms, farmers will be able to cultivate their crops. Their ego and fat will be enough for the crops,” and further remarked, “They are being too smart. They need belt treatment. If you want, you can go and see them or send some experts. We will bear the expenses. Because they are lying.”

BRS lashes out

The BRS strongly condemned the remarks against its senior leaders and sought an immediate apology from the CM. “We asked the Chief Minister to provide water to farmers’ fields, but Revanth Reddy says he will pour our blood instead. Is this the kind of language a Chief Minister should use? We ask for water, and Revanth Reddy talks about blood,” Harish Rao told reporters.

KTR, too, hit back sharply at Revanth Reddy. “Will you give tears if we ask for water? Bloodthirsty demon! Hasn’t your thirst for blood been quenched yet?” he said in a social media post.

నీళ్లు అడిగితే నెత్తురు చల్లుతా అంటవా..రక్త పిశాచీ!



ఇంకా తీరలేదా మీ రక్తదాహం ?



60 ఏండ్లు పీడించి తెలంగాణ నెత్తురు తాగారు కదా..సరిపోలేదా?



తెలంగాణ రక్తం రుచిమరిగిన తోడేలు కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి ఇంకెంత రక్తం కావాలి?



తెలంగాణ పిల్లల్ని పిట్టల్ని కాల్చినట్టు కాల్చిపారేసి ఎన్ కౌంటర్ల… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 12, 2026

Farmers, BRS cadre protest

The Chief Minister’s comments also drew criticism from farmers across the state. On Tuesday, July 14, a group of farmers from Suryapet sprinkled blood on their fields in protest, with a video of the act circulating widely on social media. In the video, a farmer says he is “following the Chief Minister’s suggestion.”

“I am offering my blood to my field so that the crops live longer. I appeal to my fellow farmers to follow what our chief minister has advised,” he said.

A farmer from Suryapet sprinkled blood on his farms saying he is "following the chief minister's suggestion."



"I am offering my blood to my field so that the crops live longer. I appeal to my fellow farmers to follow what our chief minister has advised," he said.



This comes a… pic.twitter.com/kd7mtQaqHd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 14, 2026

Separately, the BRS Student Wing (BRSV) and the BRS Youth Wing organised a statewide blood donation drive on Tuesday in response to Reddy’s remarks. Cadre collected blood packets and attempted to march towards the Chief Minister’s camp office but were detained by police.

BRS spokesperson Vishnuvardhan Reddy said Revanth Reddy appeared unaware that Telangana was reeling under severe heat stress that was directly affecting farmers. “The Revanth Reddy government seems to be absolutely clueless,” he said.