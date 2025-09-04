Farmers use Aadhaar cards to queue for urea in Peddapalli

Hyderabad: Farmers’ woes for urea continue in Telangana as many queued up with Aadhaar cards and passbooks for the fertiliser in Peddapalli district on Wednesday, September 3.

In Mahbubnagar district, a similar scene was witnessed for urea near Rani Pet Agro Centre in Midjil mandal.

27,470 metric tonnes of urea to be supplied this week

The Chief Minister’s office stated that 9,000 metric tonnes had arrived in Telangana on September 1, while an additional 5,000 metric tonnes were expected to arrive the following day.

This stock was delivered to railway rake points at Sanathnagar, Warangal, Jadcherla, Nagireddypalli, Miryalaguda, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad.

The government assured that another 27,470 metric tonnes will be supplied within this week through Karaikal, Gangavaram, and Damra ports.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao said all necessary steps are being taken, keeping the interests of farmers in mind.

He said that the state government has ordered a crop loss survey to be completed within five days and a detailed report to be submitted, after which compensation will be provided to farmers who suffered losses due to the recent rains.