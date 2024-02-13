Farooq Abdullah again skips ED summons

Srinagar: Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Lok Sabha member and former J&K chief minister on Tuesday again skipped attendance at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) despite summons.

Sources said that since Abdullah is presently in Jammu, he will not go to the ED office. However, the sources added that he would attend the ED office in Srinagar when he is in the city.

The agency had sent summons to him to appear before it in the Srinagar office on Tuesday.

He was summoned in connection with the JK cricket association (JKCA) scam allegedly involving money laundering being investigated by the agency.

The ED had summoned Dr. Abdullah on January 11, but the octogenarian politician had skipped those summons also.