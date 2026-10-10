Farrhana Bhatt calls Baseer a ‘Romeo’, opens up about his flirting

Mumbai: A “Romeo” who knows how to make women feel comfortable? That is how Farrhana Bhatt described Baseer Ali when asked about him during an interview. Speaking warmly about his personality, she said his playful flirting comes with a sense of respect that puts the other person at ease.

Farrhana explained that even when Baseer flirts openly, he does not make the interaction uncomfortable. Instead, she said, his easygoing approach makes his company enjoyable.

“Baseer is a Romeo. He is that kind of a person jo aapke saath 100% bhi flirt karega na, aap uncomfortable kabhi nahi ho jaoge. In fact, you will enjoy that,” she said.

Her praise went beyond his flirting. Farrhana described Baseer as someone who respects women and makes them feel comfortable even during a first meeting. According to her, that ability to put people at ease is a natural part of his personality.

“He respects females,” she said, before adding, “Jolly nature hai uska, masti mazaak karta hai.”

For Farrhana, the “Romeo” tag clearly came with affection. Her description painted a picture of someone who enjoys teasing and joking around, while making sure the person sharing that moment feels at ease.