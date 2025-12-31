Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 may have ended, but its contestants continue to remain in the spotlight, with their post-show appearances grabbing massive attention online. In the latest development, two of the season’s most talked-about and controversial faces Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik are once again making headlines after a new photo of the duo went viral.

Farrhana Bhatt was recently spotted at Amaal Mallik’s house, where the two reportedly spent a cozy evening together. Glimpses from their meeting have been widely shared on social media, instantly sparking curiosity among fans. Many believe the reunion hints at a major professional collaboration, and the buzz around it continues to grow.

During Bigg Boss 19 (2025), Amaal and Farrhana were known for their explosive on-screen clashes, often trending on social media for the wrong reasons. One of the most controversial moments occurred during the infamous “food-snatching” incident on October 16, when tensions escalated following a heated captaincy task. The episode drew heavy criticism from viewers and became one of the most discussed confrontations of the season.

Despite their intense rivalry inside the house, the two appear to have buried the hatchet after the show’s December finale. Their recent reunion and announcement of a professional collaboration have surprised fans, who are now eagerly waiting to see what the former rivals have in store.

With Farrhana and Amaal back together, the internet can’t seem to keep calm.