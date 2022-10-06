Fashion Designing courses launched at MANUU

Hyderabad: Confining fashion designing to modeling profession is not correct. In fact both are separate fields. Fashion designing deals with garments and its related skills. On the other hand, modeling involves promotion of the new designs.

Elaborating her point, Samana Hussaini, Chairperson, Samana College of Design Studies (SCDS), said that fashion designing course is helpful in gaining employment and also to empower of people, especially women.

Adding to her talk, she said instead of focussing only on marrying off their daughters parents should think about developing their career.

Hussaini is Chairperson of the Samana College of Design Studies (SCDS), Hyderabad. She was talking to students and staff on Thursday on the occasion of launching of fashion designing and interior designing courses at Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated the programme.

MANUU is offering a certificate course of one semester in Fashion & Interior designing and a diploma course of two semesters.

Both these courses have been started under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between MANUU and Samana College in August.

Samana said that diploma students of SCDS are performing much better than postgraduate students in various other subjects.

Prof Hasan said various meetings were held by the UGC to implement the National Education Policy. As per the guidelines of this policy, it is important to develop various skills in students. The other skills include computerized cloth weaving, sewing, embroidery, zari work etc. Students can start their own business after getting cleared through this course.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, said that the programme has been started with the efforts of Prof Shugufta Shaheen, University’s Special Officer.

Training of the successful candidates will start from October 29.