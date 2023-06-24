Fashion Frenzy: Upasana’s pricey attire creates buzz again, it is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Upasana made their first public appearance with their newborn daughter on Friday, and they were greeted warmly by fans and paparazzi alike outside Apollo Hospitals. While the couple rejoiced, all eyes were on Upasana’s stunning outfit and its staggering price tag.

A Heartfelt Welcome to the New Parents

A flower shower greeted Ram Charan and Upasana as they came out from the hospital with their baby girl aka Mega Princess. The couple posed for the paparazzi, capturing tender moments and sharing their happiness with the world.

Upasana Shines in an Expensive Dress

Upasana wore a simple white maxi dress for her first public appearance after giving birth. The dress, by the luxury label Forte Forte, costs more than Rs 65K. The sophisticated look features a V-neckline, ruffle sleeves, and a lovely floral pattern. Upasana completed her ensemble with earrings, a bracelet, and a dewy makeup look.

Upasana has consistently impressed with her high-end fashion choices, even after giving birth. Her pricey gown emphasizes her love of luxury fashion and her effortless ability to exude style. Upasana’s impeccable fashion sense has earned her a reputation as one of Tollywood‘s most popular and fashionable star wives.

Fans eagerly await more glimpses of the adorable baby girl and look forward to witnessing the joyous moments of this beautiful family.