Father-daughter duo arrested for allegedly cheating job seekers

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a father-daughter duo for allegedly cheating unemployed youth of more than Rs 5.3 crore by falsely promising government jobs in various Central and State government departments.

The accused have been identified as Shamshad Begum M.M., an MBA graduate, and her father M.A. Mansoor Ahmed. According to investigators, the duo allegedly lured job aspirants by claiming to have close connections with senior government officials and political leaders.

The case came to light after a complaint was filed with the CCB on November 17, 2025, by Sangamesh Rachayya Vastrad. In his complaint, he alleged that the accused had assured unemployed and educated youth that they could secure government jobs through their influence.

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Police said the accused allegedly promised recruitment in departments such as Railways, Income Tax, Irrigation, Health, and Social Welfare. However, after collecting large sums of money from aspirants, they allegedly failed to provide the promised jobs.

Investigators estimate that more than 40 job seekers, primarily from North Karnataka, were cheated of over Rs 5.3 crore. According to the complaint, the accused collected money from candidates by assuring them of appointments in various government departments.

Following the complaint, the Organized Crime Wing (East) of the CCB launched a detailed investigation. Officials examined financial transactions that allegedly took place between 2023 and 2025 and found that most of the payments had been made through online transactions.

Police sources said one complainant from Vijayapura alone was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 2.5 crore. Investigators believe he had collected money from relatives, friends, and acquaintances after being assured that government jobs would be arranged for them.

The investigation further revealed that the accused allegedly issued fake appointment letters and established bogus training centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata to make the recruitment process appear genuine.

To gain the confidence of candidates and attract more victims, the accused are also alleged to have paid four months’ salary to some aspirants, creating the impression that they had successfully secured employment. Police said the amount collected from individual victims ranged between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Based on the findings of the investigation, CCB officials arrested the father-daughter duo on June 4 and subsequently obtained police custody for further interrogation.

Investigators are now examining the possible involvement of other family members and associates who may have played a role in the alleged fraud. Efforts are also underway to trace the money collected from victims and recover the proceeds of the crime.

Police have urged job seekers to verify recruitment notifications through official government channels and avoid paying money to individuals claiming to secure government jobs through personal influence.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.