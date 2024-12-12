Father of Indian man in Qatar jail files plea in Delhi HC seeking consular access

The father of an Indian citizen, Muhammed Kayalvakkath Bava, who has been serving a jail sentence in Qatar, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking consular access for his son before the foreign court.

In this regard, the court on Wednesday, December 11, issued notices to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Doha.

As per a report by Kerala daily Mathrubhumi, the petition states that Kayalvakkath, who is a native of Ponnani, Kerala, was one of the shareholders of Total Fresh Hypermarket in Qatar.

Narrating his son’s ordeal, Kunhibava says Kayalvakkath was sentenced to 12 years in prison for issuing bounced cheques while operating a 2015-established hypermarket. He has been in jail since June 26, 2016, and is due to remain incarcerated till July 3, 2028.

“His signatures were allegedly forged to transfer shares…through an agreement dated October 25, 2017. Additionally, a document dated November 8, 2017, purportedly notarized before the Documentation Department, State of Qatar, is also claimed to be forged,” the plea said.

However, the father claims that his son couldn’t sign the documents due to his imprisonment and could not initiate legal proceedings against a clear case of forgery.

The petition also demands permission for family members to visit Kayalvakkath and ensures assistance in the case’s conduct.

It is reported that Jaimon Andrews appeared on behalf of Kunhibava during the court proceedings.