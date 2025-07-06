Father, son recreate Undertaker’s entrance, wrestler responds

A video of a boy making an entrance on WWE wrestler The Undertaker’s theme song has gone viral on social media. Most people appreciated the father’s effort to make his son happy. The Undertaker himself lauded the boy.

The video shared on X handle named “Ghar ke Kalesh” has reached millions of views. In the 53-second clip, the father is heard giving the boy a cue before playing the entrance theme “Graveyard Symphony” on a harmonium.

Father Help to Fulfills His Son's Dream of Entering as WWE Star Undertaker😂🫡

pic.twitter.com/JaUw2QAY7w — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 4, 2025

The boy is seen making an entrance with a cold look and replicating The Undertaker’s signature hand raise and hat removal. The boy also made the throat-slitting gesture. It is to be noted that the gesture was part of the wrestler’s finishing move “Tomb Stone Pile Driver” during wrestling matches in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The Undertaker is famous for his “Deadman” persona and a record-setting 21 consecutive WrestleMania victories, remains a cultural icon whose influence extends beyond the ring, inspiring fans and families worldwide. With a career spanning over three decades, he has become an iconic figure in professional wrestling. The Undertaker’s signature moves, such as the Tombstone Piledriver and Chokeslam, have become synonymous with his character.

Reacting to the video, The Undertaker commented “Well Done Young Man!”

@MensagioDeAmor said, “Why do I feel the father was actually fulfilling his own dream through his child”

@FFSlisten said, “It would’ve been fun if mother had switched on the light when he raised his hands”

@padhleyaarpinkaa said, “Father of the year”

@GovindSharmamdb said, “Father can do anything for his children. Interesting part is deadman also commented on this Post”