Father, two sons drown in farm pond while learning swimming in Kolar district

Bodies were later retrieved from the pond with the help of villagers and emergency personnel.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:42 am IST
Pollution in a pond with murky water, plastic lining, and onlookers, highlighting environmental concerns.
Father, two sons drown in farm pond while learning swimming in Kolar district

Kolar: A tragic incident claimed the lives of a father and his two young sons after they drowned in a farm pond at Nakkanahalli village in Malur taluk of Kolar district on Sunday, May 17.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas (40) and his sons Chetan (13) and Rajesh (8). A case has been registered at Masti Police Station.

According to police, the heartbreaking incident occurred when Srinivas had taken his children to a farm pond to teach them swimming during the weekend holiday.

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Police said the family had gone near an agricultural pond belonging to a local resident identified as Bhairappa. During the visit, Srinivas allegedly slipped and fell into the deep water. In an attempt to rescue him, the two children also entered the pond and all three drowned.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the father had taken the children to the pond to teach them swimming. It appears they accidentally slipped into the water and could not come out,” a police officer said.

Local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and alerted the authorities. The bodies were later retrieved from the pond with the help of villagers and emergency personnel.

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“The deaths are suspected to have occurred due to drowning. Further investigation is underway and postmortem procedures are being conducted,” police added.

The sudden tragedy has left the entire village in shock, with grieving family members and residents gathering near the victims’ house after the news spread.

Police have advised people to exercise caution around open water bodies, especially during the summer season when children frequently visit lakes, ponds and farm reservoirs for swimming activities.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:42 am IST

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