Father’s Day 2022: Arjun’s post for Boney will leave you in splits

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is popular for his spectacular sense of humor and witty remarks. He is often in the headlines for his banter with several of his co-stars. Well, how could he stay behind on the special occasion of Father’s Day?

Taking to Instagram, he wished his dad Boney Kapoor. The hilarity of the matter is, that instead of sharing a picture of them together, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor shared a picture of Boney Kapoor with his step-sister Khushi Kapoor. Khushi is Boney’s youngest daughter from his second wife Sridevi.

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote in humor, “I tried finding pictures of dad with me but only found more images of him with @khushi05k #HappyFathersDay from Khushi and gang (laughing emoji).” He also tagged his sister Anshula Kapoor and step-sister Janhvi Kapoor in the post.

Khushi Kapoor, who herself wished Boney Kapoor on her Instagram stories, commented on the post and called herself, ‘the favourite child’. Actress Jahnvi Kapoor also shared a photo collage of the Kapoor clan and wished Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and even shared a trailer of the film. Khushi Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Netflix film ‘The Archies’ and is awaiting its release.