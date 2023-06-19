Father’s Day 2023: For adoring celebs father, redefine this special day in their own way

Mumbai: Father’s Day is devoted to recognizing and appreciating the tremendous contribution that fathers have made to our lives. It serves as a reminder to show appreciation and affection to the extraordinary men who have made significant contributions to the formation of our identities. Today (June 18) as we celebrate Father’s Day, several celebrities have posted wishes for their fathers on social media to help them remember this day in a particular way.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle to wish all the fathers on this special day. The ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ actor shared a picture with his father and film producer Allu Aravind and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers in world . Spl wishes to the best father in the world”

Sitara Ghattamaneni also wished her father Mahesh Babu on Father’s Day and mentioned, “To my superdad and my biggest cheerleader #HappyFathersDay Nanna… Love you to the moon and back @urstrulymahesh”

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram to share a video consisting of a series of photos of herself with her father. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, ” Happpppy fathers dayyyy to my pillar of strength !! We don’t need a day to thankyou for everything you have done for us and the values , discipline and way of life you have taught us but still it’s nice to say it out loud that we love you.. more than you know .. my daddy strongest @kayjay.singh”

Radhika Pandit also shared an adorable picture of her husband and superstar Yash with their daughter and mentioned, “I have always been a Daddy’s girl, always running to him for everything..(be it permission denied by mom, for advice, sometimes simply to talk) he is my guide, my pillar, my hero!! Feels so good to see Ayra n Yatharv share that bond I have with my Pappa, with their Dadda. Happy Father’s day to all the best Dads out there!”

Actor Paras Kalnawat remembered his father on this special day and mentioned and wrote,Happy Father’s Day Papa..You looked after me all your life and I know you’re still watching my steps! Thanks for giving me this life Papa and thanks for being my guardian Angel. Your blessings are taking me to the right direction and making me meet the right people and that first rain few days back I knew that was you showering your blessings. I love you papa and I miss you every moment of my life.”

Karan Kundrra also shared a picture with his dad and wrote in the caption, “half your guts, half your legacy, half your aura and look where I am.!! I can never be half a king as you! #FathersDay”

Soni Razdan also shared a heart-warming message remembering her father, “You may not be here..You may not be there..But for me you are everywhere…Happy Father’s Day wherever you are daddy. Love you always and forever”

Shilpa Shetty also shared a video of her husband and kids and wrote in the caption, We are soo blessed to have you, Papa We Love you loads… Viaan-Raj and Samisha..Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing fathers out there.#HappyFathersDay #fathers #unconditionallove #family #blessedwiththebest #gratitude”

Divyanka Tripathi also shared a long note on Father’s Day and wrote in the caption, I am sure we are not growing old any time soon Papa thanks to how you have set an example in front of us by having an ever youthful approach towards life. People have to visit gurus or read books to have a positive approach towards life….we learnt it first hand from you.Papa, aren’t we a bunch of lucky kids to have you as our father? Happy father’s day to you!@narendranathtripathi30″

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a video with his late father Yash Johar and wrote in the caption, “My biggest blessings, my biggest strengths, my biggest critics & my biggest reasons for everything I do Thank you for making me a father Roohi & Yash! Dada loves you very very much..And thank you papa, for being the guiding light. If today I can be even half of the father figure as you, to my kids – I will consider that as my biggest victory.#FathersDay”