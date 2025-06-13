Mother’s Day often comes wrapped in pastel colours, heartfelt notes and sentimental brunches. But when it comes to Father’s Day, the celebration usually feels a bit more practical. Children get through it with a shirt, wallet or the class ‘World’s Best Dad’ mug. While thoughtful, these gifts do not really match the spirit many fathers carry within them.

Well, Siasat.com has come up with one way to make this Father’s Day truly memorable. You can channel the adventurous side of your dad, whether he has always been a risk-taker or simply deserves a break from his mundane routine. From kayaking to bungee jumping, Hyderabad offers a range of thrill-filled experiences you can enjoy together. These activities are a sure shot to create memories with the man who has been your biggest cheerleader.

6 adventurous activities in Hyderabad for Father’s Day 2025

1. Kayaking at Durgam Cheruvu

Paddle through the serene waters of Durgam Cheruvu, also known as the Secret Lake, nestled between Jubilee Hills and HITEC City. You’ll begin with onshore coaching before kayaking amidst lush greenery. This activity is ideal for beginners and sunset-watchers.

2. Indoor skydiving at Gravity Zip

Here you can experience the thrill of free-fall without jumping from a plane. GravityZip in Gandipet is India’s first indoor skydiving tunnel, where powerful vertical winds let you float, roll, and spin in a safe, instructor-led environment.

3. Bungee Jumping at Leonia Resort

Located next to Leonia Resort in Shamirpet, this fixed-crane setup by District Gravity provides India’s tallest bungee jump. Take the leap under expert guidance and feel an unforgettable adrenaline rush from a height of around 200 ft.

4. Zip lining at FNF Arena

FNF Arena at Janwada offers various adventurous activities like go-karting, bowling, rocket ejector, trampoline, bull ride and much more. But their Zip Line Rollercoaster is a must-try among all. It is a high-altitude zip-ride that blends the speed of a coaster with the thrill of flight. It’s a heart-pounding yet safe way to get an adrenaline fix.

5. Zorbing at Sahas Adventures (Ramoji Film City)

Located inside Ramoji Film City, Sahas Adventure straps you inside a giant inflatable ball which rolls down a hill or bumps into other balls. It is a fun, laughter-inducing activity for all ages.

6. Sky Cycling at FNF Arena

Another must-try activity at FNF Arena is Sky Cycling. Here you can pedal across a suspended sky-cycle track high above the ground. This unique blend of cycling and sightseeing combines leisurely pedalling with breathtaking panoramic views.

