‘Fatima Durrani’, Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with new name

Mumbai: Controversial Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines ever since she announced her ‘nikah’ with beau Adil Khan Durrani. She caused a stir on social media after posting a series photos and videos related to her wedding.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan’s ‘Nikah Naama’ caught everyone’s attention that showed former’s name as ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’. This development sparked a lot of curiosity among her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant made an official announcement about her new name.

Rakhi Sawant changes her name

A text on the post shared by the actress reads, “Rakhi Sawant’s new name is Fatima Durrani.”

While many netizens are questioning her decision, others are saying that ‘people should respect her personal choices’.

Adil Khan makes his wedding official

After Rakhi’s videos in a devastated state, upset over not being accepted by her husband Adil Khan went viral, the latter has now finally confirmed the wedding. On Monday, Adil shared a post on Instagram confirming his nikah with Rakhi. Shared a photo of their wedding, he wrote, “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)”.