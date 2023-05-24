Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan relationship reports resurface!

Mumbai: Speculations about a romantic relationship between Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have been making headlines for several years now. The rumors initially surfaced when Fatima made her debut in the sports drama “Dangal” directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Later, the duo starred together in the film “Thugs Of Hindostan,” further fueling the gossip mill.

After Aamir Khan divorced his wife Kiran Rao, it was reported that the Dangal actor is going to marry Fatima Sana soon. Now, a video of Dangal stars having gala time while playing pickleball is going crazy viral on social media, intensifying the speculations surrounding their alleged relationship.

In a video shared by Bollywood’s paparazzo Yogen Shah, Aamir Khan is seen playing pickleball with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The two play as a team. Aamir is seen dressed in a pair of black track pants with a red T-shirt while Fatima Sana is seen in a casual grey shirt and black shorts.

Moments after the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments box. Some called them ‘love birds’ while others shared hearts. One of the user wrote, ”Mummy no.3 aane waali hai.” Another user wrote, ”Lovebirds”.

A few other social media users slammed the paparazzi for invading their privacy.

Also, relevant to mention here that a few of Aamir Khan’s fans support his relationship with Fatima Sana while others oppose it.

Check out the video and more comments below.

Fatima Sana Shaikh who is close to Aamir Khan’s family had earlier opened up about her link-up rumours with Aamir Khan.She said , “I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you… If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it.”

On the professional front, Aamir Khan has taken a break from acting after the failure of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ and fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in action on big screens.