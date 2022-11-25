Fatima Sana Shaikh hints at Nikah with Aamir Khan?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram recently to drop some breathtaking clicks from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Fatima posed in a pretty ethnic top and high-waist pants with a vintage car in the backdrop. However, her something is what is grabbing everyones eyeballs.

“To do or Knot to do, That is the question…” she captioned one of her posts. The word ‘knot’ sparked the speculations of her marriage. Soon after her post went viral, netizens flooded the comments section with questions if her Nikah with her rumoured beau Aamir Khan is on cards.

What added more fuel to the burning speculations is Aamir’s daughter Ira’s comment on her post. She just left a trail of heart eyes emojis without writing anything.

Fatima’s recent social media move comes just days after she made a special appearance at Ira Khan’s engagement. She was even spotted twinning with Aamir Khan, post which social media users went bonkers and their relationship rumours crawled back on internet once again.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are being linked for several years now, ever since they starred in Dangal together. Though the two rubbished the rumors multiple times, things only got intense after Aamir announced his divorce with his second wife Kiran Rao. So much so that, people went on to blame Fatima for their separation.