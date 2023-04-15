Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her ‘love’, it’s not Aamir Khan

Mumbai: SRK is the only actor who has featured in the world top actors list several times and he is enjoying a massive fan following across the globe. Talking about his looks and physical personality, almost every Indian girl dreams of a partner like him. From prominent personalities to common fans, various Indian girls have publicly expressed their will to marry SRK. In the latest development, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh’s video is doing rounds on the social media in which she claims that she used to cry for SRK.

Yes, in the video Aamir Khan’s rumoured girlfriend is seen saying that she used to cry for SRK and she still loves him. It is not clear whether the video is old or new but it is being widely circulated on social media platforms now.

When asked if she ever expressed her love to SRK, the Dangal actress is seen saying, ”Itni dafa interview mein bola hai.. I am sure unko message ponch gaya hoga.”

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are being linked for several years now, ever since they starred in Dangal together. Though the two rubbished the rumors multiple times, things only got intense after Aamir announced his divorce with his second wife Kiran Rao. So much so that, people went on to blame Fatima for their separation.

Check out the video below.

In November last year, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s cryptic Instagram caption under one of her posts sparked her wedding rumours with Aamir Khan. “To do or Knot to do, That is the question…” she captioned one of her posts. The word ‘knot’ sparked the speculations of her marriage. Soon after her post went viral, netizens flooded the comments section with questions if her Nikah with her rumoured beau Aamir Khan is on cards.