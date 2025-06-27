Mumbai: Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently making headlines for both her personal and professional life. While she’s all set to impress audiences in her next film Metro In Dino, it’s her rumored relationship with Vijay Varma that has social media buzzing.

Rumors started flying after the duo was recently spotted by paparazzi outside a Mumbai cafe. The two were seen laughing, hugging, and looked visibly close, instantly sparking dating rumours. Adding fuel to the fire, the actress was also seen attending the special 4K re-release screening of Umrao Jaan in Mumbai on June 26, along with Vijay. She even shared glimpses from the screening on her Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

Amid all the buzz, fans are now curious to know more about the Dangal actress, especially her net worth and current projects.

Fatima Sana Shaikh net worth 2025

Fatima, who rose to fame with Dangal opposite Aamir Khan, has had her share of ups and downs in the industry, but has still managed to build a strong name for herself. Despite a modest start in life, having grown up in a one-room-kitchen home, today, she reportedly has a massive net worth of over Rs 80 crore.

According to reports, Fatima charged Rs 1 crore for her role in Sam Bahadur, and is also reportedly drawing a solid fee for her upcoming release Metro In Dino.

While neither Vijay nor Fatima has confirmed or denied their link-up, fans are convinced that something’s brewing. Interestingly, both actors are also working together in an upcoming romantic film titled Gustaakh Ishq and now all eyes are on this fresh pairing both on and off screen!