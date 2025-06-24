Mumbai: Vijay Varma is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood today. But his journey was not easy. He started his career by doing small roles and struggled for many years. He didn’t have any big connections in the film industry. Slowly, with strong performances in films like Gully Boy, Darlings, and various web series, he made his place in Bollywood.

While people love his acting, Vijay is also often in the news for his personal life—especially his past relationships.

New Link-Up: Is Vijay Dating Fatima Sana Shaikh?

The actor is once again making headlines—this time not for his films, but for a rumoured new romance. He was recently spotted with Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh outside a café in Mumbai. The two were seen laughing, hugging, and sharing a sweet moment before parting ways. The photos and videos quickly went viral, and fans started wondering—are they dating?

Interestingly, Vijay and Fatima are working together in an upcoming film titled Gustaakh Ishq. Their friendly off-screen bond is now sparking rumours that something more might be going on between them.

Vijay and Tamannaah

Vijay met Tamannaah Bhatia on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance. The couple dated for almost two years and were often seen together in public. Fans loved their pairing and thought they might get married soon.

Tamannaah even said in interviews that Vijay was someone who truly understood her. But things didn’t go as expected. In March 2025, news came out that the couple had broken up. It was said that Tamannaah was ready for a serious relationship, but Vijay wanted to focus on his career.

So far, neither Vijay nor Fatima has confirmed anything. But social media is filled with comments and guesses. Some people feel Vijay moved on too quickly, while others think they make a great pair. Whether this is real love or just friendly bonding during a film shoot, only time will tell.