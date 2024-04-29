Favourite Chai spot of Hyderabadis to open Hitech City soon

Hyderabad, known for its rich cultural heritage and flavorful cuisine, has a deep-seated affection for Chai. For Hyderabadis, Chai is more than just a beverage; it’s an emotion, a lifeline that holds a special place in their hearts regardless of the time of day.

Among the most loved chai spots in the city, Cafe Niloufer stands out as one of the most popular destinations here. Known for its iconic chai, Osmania biscuits and maska bun, the cafe’s main branch in Lakdi Ka Pul has been a favorite place for locals for years.

Expanding its reach, Cafe Niloufer now boasts four outlets across Hyderabad, located in Lakdikapul, Red Hills, Banjara Hills, and Himayat Nagar.

Cafe Niloufer’s New Branch In Hyderabad

Well, now there’s an exciting news for the tech-savvy community! Cafe Niloufer is set to make its mark in the IT corridor by opening a new outlet in Hitec City. Yes, you read that right!

According to a report in Telangana Today, the new outlet is slated to open by the year’s end. It will be situated adjacent to My Home Bhooja near Knowledge City. This development is set to bring joy to the techies in the area, offering them a convenient spot to take a quick break and enjoy a cup of refreshing tea.

Favourite Chai Closer To Home!

Also, this announcement is undoubtedly going to be welcomed by the residents of the area, eliminating the need to travel far for their favorite cup of tea.