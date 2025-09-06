Fawad Khan’s Aabeer Gulaal to release globally on sept 12

Hyderabad: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s much-talked-about Bollywood return with Aabeer Gulaal finally has a confirmed release date. The romantic drama, also starring Vaani Kapoor, will premiere in theatres across 75 countries on September 12, 2025. Director Aarti S Bagdi revealed the news on Instagram, along with the film’s trailer, giving fans a reason to celebrate after months of uncertainty.

Release Stalled in India

Originally planned for a May 9 release in India, the film was pulled back after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people. The tragedy triggered widespread boycott calls against Pakistani artists, forcing the makers to remove the trailer from YouTube India and postpone the release.

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strongly opposed the film’s release in India. Their resistance made it impossible for distributors to move forward, putting Fawad Khan’s comeback on hold.

Produced Across Borders

Aabeer Gulaal is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens Entertainment, with Vivek Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy backing the project.

The film pairs Fawad Khan, loved in India for films like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, with Vaani Kapoor, known for Befikre and War. Despite the controversy, the movie has built strong global buzz and will finally reach audiences outside India on September 12, 2025.