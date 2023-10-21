Fawad Khan’s Bollywood films with Katrina, Deepika on cards?

Mumbai: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has gained popularity across borders and has amassed a huge fan following because of his polite nature, good looks and acting skills. The actor rose to fame in India after his ‘Humsafar’ drama opposite Mahira Khan. He has won several accolades including Filmfare Award and two Lux Awards among others.

Indian fans of Fawad Khan were watching his TV series in India and were eagerly waiting to see him doing Bollywood films. After seeing his popularity in India, the actor was offered a Bollywood film ‘Khoobsurat’ by director Shashanka Ghosh in 2014.

Post this, Fawad appeared in another Bollywood film ‘Kapoor & Sons. He has also starred in the blockbuster Bollywood film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and became the poster of Dharma Productions.

Fawad Khan was loved by audiences on the big screen and he was set to appear in other projects opposite big B-Town actresses but due to a bad patch in bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, artists from neighbouring countries were banned from appearing in Indian films after the 2016 Uri attack.

Here’s good news for Indian fans who want Fawad Khan to appear in Bollywood projects again! As per the latest reports, there are chances that the actor’s posters might be witnessed again outside theatres.

Yes, the Bombay High Court recently dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on Indian citizens and companies from hiring Pakistani artists. The petition was filed by a cine worker and it sought directions to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and Home Ministry for issuance of appropriate notification imposing a ban and prohibiting the grant of visas to Pakistani artists was dismissed as the court did not find any merit in the petition.

The Bombay High Court’s decision has ignited hope among Fawad’s Indian fans and it is predicted he might make a grand comeback in Bollywood.

Fawad Khan had earlier signed various projects with Karan Johar and there is now hope that he may get back to his shelved projects again. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

It would be interesting to see whether KJo will bring back Fawad Khan on the board or not. Reports suggest that Fawad and Katrina were set to play lead roles in Karan Johar’s one of the projects. It is also reported that Fawad Khan has signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone before the Uri attack.

Fawad Khan’s last Bollywood film was ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ which was released on 28th of October 2016. The film is directed by Karan Johar and it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. The film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crores and it collected 239.67 crores at the box office.

