Fearing arrest, Raheel Aamir seeks anticipatory bail in hit-and-run case

Hyderabad: Fearing arrest in connection with a hit-and-run investigation, Raheel Aamir, the son of former BRS MLA Mohammed Shakeel Aamir, has approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The case, registered under C.C. No. 3592 of 2022, involves an incident that occurred on March 17, 2022. According to the FIR, a black Mahindra Thar, driven recklessly, struck the complainant and his family as it traveled from the Cable Bridge towards Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills.

Initially filed against unknown individuals, a subsequent chargesheet identified Asnan Mohammed as the main accused. The police have now petitioned for further investigation under Section 173(8) CrPC.

Raheel Aamir expressed concerns about his potential arrest and asserted his innocence. He claimed he was being unfairly targeted due to his father’s political background as a former BRS MLA from Bodhan in Nizamabad district. In his bail application, Raheel stressed that he is not named as an accused in the case and sought the court’s protection to prevent any arrest or infringement on his liberty.

In an interim order dated April 29, the High Court directed the police not to arrest Raheel and recommended that he apply for bail or anticipatory bail. The court’s order provided temporary relief, highlighting the need to consider Raheel’s plea for protection against what he described as a politically motivated case.

The High Court’s decision on Raheel’s anticipatory bail application is now awaited, as he seeks to avoid arrest and clear his name in the ongoing investigation.