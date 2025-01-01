‘Feel bad for SRK’: Fans react to Aryan Khan’s ‘drunk video’

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, is hitting headlines after being spotted at a star-studded New Year’s bash in Mumbai last night. The party, hosted by Aryan’s own brand, drew significant attention, particularly after a video surfaced showing him exiting the venue alongside his friends.

Aryan was dressed in a classic white T-shirt paired with a stylish jacket, black pants, and sneakers. A video of Aryan and his friends leaving the venue, appearing visibly drunk, sparked reactions among social media users.

As the video made its rounds online, users expressed mixed opinions. Some criticized Aryan for his behaviour, drawing comparisons to his father. One comment read, “He’s so drunk, feel bad for SRK,” while another stated, “Bap ne itni hard-working ki, bete sharabi nikal re hai.”

However, a section of netizens quickly came to Aryan’s defense, emphasizing the pressure and scrutiny star kids face. “A lot of youngsters drink on New Year’s and other occasions. But these kids are targeted unfairly. It’s sad that trollers don’t let them lead normal lives,” one user argued.

Another wrote, “What’s wrong with people commenting? He’s out partying with friends on New Year’s – nothing wrong with it. Everyone does it once in a while. The real crime is these people stalking them, clicking pictures, and making money by invading their privacy.”

Aryan Khan’s Upcoming Debut

On the professional front, Aryan Khan is also gearing up for his highly anticipated debut as a creator-director. Under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Aryan is working on an untitled series set to premiere on Netflix in 2025.