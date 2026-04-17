Feeling bad for Virat Kohli, says the German model Liz Laz

Mumbai: Virat Kohli made headlines and became the centre of news and memes over the past few hours following his interaction on a German model’s Instagram post. Here’s how she reacted to the situation.

As the internet began to amplify the issue, Lizlaz came out in support of Kohli. She stated, “I did not know he had liked my post until I saw the news. I was approached by many agencies afterward.” She also added that she feels bad for him, as he is under constant public scrutiny.

Lizlaz further mentioned how the situation has benefited her professionally. She said, “I received many requests from agencies. If I get any opportunity in the Indian music industry, I will be visiting India soon.”

Adding to the buzz, a clip of Lizlaz mentioning her favourite cricketer Virat Kohli resurfaced online shortly after the incident gained traction. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to the situation by commenting “Algorithm” on a post shared by mvp.unplugged.

As of now, there has been no official response from Virat Kohli regarding the incident.