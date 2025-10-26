Fees reimbursement dues: Private colleges in Telangana warn of shutdown from Nov 3

Hyderabad: The Telangana Federation of Higher Education Institutions (TFHEI) has announced an indefinite shut down of private colleges across the state from November 3, if the state government failed to disburse the fees reimbursement dues by November 1.

Speaking with the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 26, N Ramesh Babu, chairman of TFHEI revealed that out of Rs 1,200 crore outstanding fees reimbursement dues, the state government has disbursed only Rs 300 crore till now, and Rs 900 crore has been pending.

Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka had announced on September 15, that Rs 600 crore out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 1,200 crore will be released to the private colleges immediately.

“There is no cooperation from the government, and even the ministers are not helping,” he said, cautioning that if the colleges were shut down indefinitely, the future of thousands of students will hang in a limbo.

He also warned that if the government failed to address the demands of the private colleges, a massive public meeting with 2 lakh people will be held on November 20.

Also accusing the state government of resorting to intimidation tactics using police against him, he made it cleat that no police personnel will be allowed to enter the colleges.