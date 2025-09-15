Telangana govt agrees to clear Rs 600 cr fees reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: Ending the logjam between the state government and private educational institutions with regard to the payment of pending fees reimbursement dues, Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that Rs 600 crore out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 1,200 crore will be released to the private colleges immediately.

The private colleges in Telangana began an indefinite strike on Monday, September 15, over delays in payment of fee reimbursement dues by the Congress government.

Also Read Akbaruddin Owaisi claims wealthy enjoying scholarship schemes in Telangana

Addressing the media after holding extensive talks with the managements of private educational institutions on Monday, September 15, Bhatti said that the remaining dues will be streamlined and disbursed on a monthly basis.

He also announced that a committee comprising the higher officials and the managements of private colleges will be constituted in 2-3 days for the rationalisation of fee structure. Telangana chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has been given orders to that effect.

Bhatti also said that the dues were a result of the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government not clearing the fees reimbursement amount during it’s 10-year-rule.

He said that the decision was taken to prevent any interruption to the education of the students coming from the underprivileged sections.