Mumbai: Behind Bollywood’s glitz and glamour lie several disturbing stories of exploitation, and Elli AvrRam’s experience is another reminder of the ugly reality many aspiring actors allegedly face.

During a conversation with Siddhaarth Aalambayan on Hauterrfly’s The Male Feminist, Elli recalled an uncomfortable encounter with a known person from the film industry. According to the actress, the man suddenly asked her, “Are you a virgin?”

When Elli replied that she wasn’t, the person allegedly told her that sleeping with someone should therefore not be a problem for her.

Confused by his remark, Elli asked him what he meant. She claimed that he responded, “Ek baar kar liya toh it should not be a big deal,” before stereotyping her for being a foreigner and suggesting that foreign women “sleep around.”

Elli said the remark left her deeply insulted. “I felt so insulted. What kind of mentality is this?” she recalled, describing it as one of the most offensive things she had heard during her years in the industry.

The Bigg Boss 7 fame actress also spoke about receiving inappropriate hand gestures during meetings with filmmakers. Elli initially didn’t understand their meaning, but a friend later informed her that they were allegedly used to ask for sexual favours. The revelation, she said, left her disgusted.

Elli did not reveal the identities of the people involved. However, her account has once again brought attention to casting couch allegations and the offensive stereotypes that foreign actresses continue to face while trying to build careers in Bollywood.