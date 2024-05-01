‘Felt so much, but stayed so silent’: Sania Mirza post divorce

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who has been making headlines for her cryptic and motivating social posts, has once again sparked intrigue with her recent Instagram story. Sharing a cryptic message on Wednesday, she wrote, “Never before had I wanted to say so much, but said little, felt so much but stayed so silent.”

This post surfaces comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. It’s been almost 3 months since Sania officially announced her separation but the topic is still the hot topic of discussion among both Indian and Pakistani fans.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, garnering attention across borders. However, they called it quits last year. The confirmation came after Malik’s surprising announcement of his marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed January 2024.

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

Despite their personal differences, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik maintain a co-parenting relationship for their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Sania is currently residing in Dubai with her son.