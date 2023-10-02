Female fan ‘slaps’ Prabhas, video goes viral – Watch

Hyderabad: Baahubali star Prabhas is one of the Telugu actors who knows how to maintain stardom. He is often seen clicking with his fans at airports and during events.

A video has been resurfacing online in which Prabhas is seen getting a playful slap on his face by an over-excited fan. In the clip, a female fan can be seen asking Prabhas for a selfie and after clicking the photo, she just slapped the actor’s face gently. The video was originally shared online in 2019 on Instagram by Telugutiktok_official and it is now resurfacing again.

Prabhas’s Salaar and SRK’s Dunki are actually set to clash at the box office in December. Fans of both actors have started commenting on the video.

Most of the fans are of the opinion that Salaar makers should postpone the release date as Dunki may affect its earnings. The initial release date for Salaar was September 28. The movie was getting ready to go up against The Vaccine War by Vivek Agnihotri. However, due to unfinished post-production work, director Prashant Neel delayed the premiere until December

The team released a new poster featuring Prabhas and the release date. “Coming Bloody Soon! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023,” the caption read.

Rajkumar Hirani is the director of the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Dunki. Taapsee Pannu also has a lead role in the movie; this is their first collaboration. The team is still aiming for a December release date, Shah Rukh stated at a recent Ask SRK session.