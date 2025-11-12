Female influencer tried to ‘reclaim’ R-word; sparks controversy

Divija Bhasin, also known as awkwardgoat3, recently decided to own the derogatory word, ‘Ra**i’, calling it a movement of Ra**i supremacy.

This movement of hers was not without reason, for Divija, this is her taking back the power of the word, and rendering it useless, in turn making it something she is proud to be.

raṇḍī (रंडी).— A prostitute; harlot, woman of easy virtue. https://www.wisdomlib.org/definition/randi

Initially referred to as a derogatory term for sex workers, this word, in today’s world, is often targeted at women who choose to go beyond the traditional patriarchal trajectory, and in some instances, even for not liking a boy back.

Divija, a social media influencer and a self-proclaimed feminist, posts about feminist-centric mental health while targeting toxic patriarchal threads in society.

She was also on the receiving end of being called that insult.

As with any woman influencer on the internet, death and rape threats are a normalcy they have to deal with to continue to work in the digital world. Divija chose to reclaim one of the many insults she received.

The influencer simultaneously gained a massive following for the movement, along with enormous backlash for promoting it to the younger generation.

The movement inspired many to change their Instagram bio with the hashtag.

Following the hashtag momentum, she posted videos loudly and proudly owning the word, which did not sit right with many.

In one video, she repeats the insult multiple times and asks, “Did you find that uncomfortable to hear?” In another video, she shows clips of people sharing their stories about being called the derogatory term. Using these stories, she shared how, as women themselves, they feel empowered in using the word.

Meanwhile, many on the internet took to their platforms to educate the masses on what the word actually means and its origins.

Thereeltherapist explained it this way, “That word is associated with women who are probably sold, drugged, and raped by twenty men a day. Women who are trafficked as children and left with no way out.”

She talked about the countless women whose pain is now translated into a rebellion movement. “Reclaiming pain isn’t the same as healing it,” she says, stating that in one way the movement can be looked at as a trauma response.

The controversial movement has now taken over the internet with divided reactions.

As it escalated among critics, an X user, identified as Anubhav Gupta, whose X account describes himself as “Proud Sanatani,” stated that he filed an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Divija. “I have filed a formal complaint for an FIR to UP Police against Divija for influencing minors to use inappropriate slurs and to provoke them to indulge in such profession which are offense under POCSO and other various sections of the Indian laws,” he said.

While another threatened with, “Either a public apology or I will file an FIR by tomorrow morning.”