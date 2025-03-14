Female SI attacked by drunk youth in AP Jathara

Amaravathi: In a shocking incident, youngsters in an intoxicated condition physically attacked a female SI in Gudivada of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday night, beating her up, dragging her by her hair, and making her run for her life. She escaped by running and hiding inside a house.

Nine youngsters who took shelter in the house of a local YSRCP leader, have been arrested and sent for judicial remand.

The incident which happened during the Venugopala Swamy Jathara in Gudivada village of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh on March 11, came to light on Thursday, March 13.

The incident happened when SI Devi from Srungavarapukota police station, along with her team, had gone with her team to convince the youth who were dancing on the stage, to not behave in a manner which would cause inconvenience to the people who had come to the jathara with their families.

The youth, who were enraged by the police’s interference in their annual jathara, grew agitated and got into an altercation with her.

The lathi she was holding hit one of the persons in the group on his face, which began to bleed.

Situation went out-of-control, with the youngsters getting into a physical altercation with SI Devi. The police personnel formed a safety shield around her, and tried their best to protect the SI. However, the intoxicated youth continued to attack her.

They pulled her by her hair and beat her. They chased her and dragged her out of the place where she tried to hide, and beat her up.

According to reports, the SI was known to show high-handedness while dealing with the people. Due to this perception, even the locals joined in support of the attackers. The attack happened as if the youngsters were holding grudge against the Devi.

The local YSRCP leader was believed to have instigated the youth against the SI.

SI Devi received treatment at a nearby government hospital.