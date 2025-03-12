Telangana man gets life term for killing brother over land dispute

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his elder brother over a land dispute in Telangana.

The accused has been identified as Marupa Ashok of Gangaram village in Kataram mandal.

According to TOI reports, on May 10, 2019, Ashok attacked his elder brother, Marupaka Nagarju, by breaking a beer bottle and stabbing him in the throat. Ashok, who had sold his share of the family land, frequently accused his brother of taking a larger portion and threatened to kill him.

Fearing for their safety, Nagarju and his family moved to another village. However, when he returned to Gangaram to cast his vote in the MPTC elections, Ashok attacked and killed him.

Kataram police arrested Ashok based on a complaint from the victim’s wife.

The Bhoopalpalli district court, which delivered the verdict on March 11, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.