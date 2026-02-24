Female student injured in attack at IIT Palakkad campus

A native of Salem in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the girl student is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th February 2026 2:19 pm IST
The image displays a silhouette of a girl with a reddish background


Palakkad: A final year student was injured in an alleged attack by an unidentified person inside the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here, police said on Tuesday, February 24.

According to Kasaba police, the incident occurred on Monday night.

She was attacked from behind while walking and sustained injuries on her forehead.

After finding her lying injured, fellow students and IIT authorities rushed her to a government hospital in the district, from where she was shifted to a private medical facility in Coimbatore, they said.

Though the attacker is yet to be identified, police rejected the possibility of an assailant from outside.

A case was registered into the incident on Monday itself and a thorough investigation is on, a police officer said.

“As of now, we are not seeing any chances of outsiders intruding into the campus. It is a sprawling campus of over 600 acres and only those inside are familiar with the place,” he said.

The officer said the injured student has something to reveal to the police and her detailed statement would be recorded after her condition becomes stable.

However, a large number of students protested at the IIT campus on Monday night, alleging a security lapse.

